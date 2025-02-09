Bayern Munich

Summer Signing Set To Miss Bayern Munich’s Champions League Clash Against Celtic

One Bayern Munich summer signing is set to miss the UEFA Champions League game against Celtic.

Bayern Munich are set to take on Celtic in a UEFA Champions League showdown on Wednesday, February 12. The Bavarians are by far the bigger team.

However, Celtic's chances can't be ruled out completely in the knockout play-off clash. The Scottish club have pulled off a few upsets in the competition's history. Their 2012-13 win against Barcelona (2-1) is one of the most memorable games in UCL history.

Bayern are looking to avoid such an upset at all costs. The Bavarians, though, will be without the service of summer signing Joao Palhinha. The Portuguese midfielder also missed the recent Bundesliga game against Werder Bremen due to illness.

Joao Palhinha in action for Bayern Munich
Palhinha joined Bayern Munich from Fulham during the summer transfer window. He has so far made 15 appearances for the Bavarians. The Portuguese star missed a chunk of games earlier in the season due to a torn muscle bundle.

Bayern Munich's sporting director Max Eberl also doesn't expect Palhinha to be available for the Celtic game. He recently told the media:

No, I don't think Joao Palhinha will be on the plane to Scotland.

Max Eberl

Bayern Munich will play Celtic away in the first leg. Vincent Kompany has urged his players to soak in the special atmosphere at Celtic Park. Speaking after the win against Bremen, the Belgian coach told the media:

It’s certainly going to be special for us and for the fans. Celtic Park, in my experience, it was one of the loudest stadiums I ever played in. We can enjoy the atmosphere.

Vincent Kompany

