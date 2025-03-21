Julian Nagelsmann Talks Up Leon Goretzka After Bayern Munich Man’s Winner Against Italy
Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka made a mark with his return to the international stage. The midfielder bagged the winner in the recent UEFA Nations League quarter-final first leg against Italy on March 20.
Italy took an early lead through Sandro Tonali (9'). However. Tim Kleindienst (49') and Goretzka (76') helped the team mount a comeback win.
After a struggling period in his career, Goretzka is making a strong return for both club and country. Julian Nagelsmann has hailed the midfielder for his efforts.
The Germany boss told the media:
I’m very happy for him. I thought he played a great game, especially in the second half, both defensively and with his presence in the box. He influenced the game in both ways. It was a top performance.- Julian Nagelsmann
Speaking about Goretzka managing to return from his bad patch, Nagelsmann said:
It’s generally advisable in life not to give up on everything just like that. We’re brought by this vibe of life to quickly do something new when the old one isn’t working. Leon has proven that it’s worth persisting, pushing through the valleys and staying out of the many discussions – I think that was his smartest move, not constantly speaking out and commenting on everything. Because unfortunately, that doesn’t make things any better.- Julian Nagelsmann
Leon Goretzka, 30, has also been a key player for Bayern Munich this season. The midfielder has made 32 appearances across competitions, scoring five goals and providing an assist for the Bavarians. His resurgence deserves all the plaudits.
