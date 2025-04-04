Augsburg 1-3 Bayern Munich: Match Report and Highlights From Bayern’s Bundesliga Win
Bayern Munich managed a 3-1 win against FC Augsburg in their latest Bundesliga clash on April 5. Dimitris Giannoulis opened the scoring for Augsburg in the 30th minute of the match. Jamal Musiala equalized in the 42nd minute of the match.
Augsburg's Cedric Zesiger was sent off for a second yellow card in the 58th minute of the match. Harry Kane then found the back of the net in the 60th minute. Christian Matsima's injury time (90+3') own goal made it 3-1 for Bayern.
The Bavarians were in firm control of the game, managing seven shots on target. They also had 71% possession of the ball. Bayern completed 684 passes compared to Augsburg's 285.
Bayern Munich extended their lead over second-placed Bayer Leverkusen atop the Bundesliga table. The Bavarians have 68 points from 28 matches, nine more than the current champions, who have a game in hand.
After missing out on the Bundesliga title under Thomas Tuchel last season, Bayern look set to restore their position in the summit of the Bundesliga under Vincent Kompany this season.
Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Match Highlights
Next up for Bayern Munich is a UEFA Champions League showdown against Inter Milan. The quarter-final clash promises to be tantalizing, with the first leg taking place at the Allianz Arena on April 8.
The two European sides have gifted fans plenty of memorable clashes over the years, with yet another set to take place this season. Bayern are heading into the contest on the back of a convincing win against Augsburg.
