Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Bundesliga Clash

Bayern Munich travel to Augsburg for the Bavarian Derby.

Bayern Munich can go nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a win over local rivals Augsburg today. Second-place Bayer Leverkusen do not play until tomorrow, and will be hoping Fuggerstädter can take points from Bayern.

Head coach Vincent Kompany is suffering from an injury crisis, and any chance of resting players ahead of Inter Milan in the Champions League is unlikely.

Dayot Upamecano and Alphonso Davies picked up long-term injuries during the international break. To add to Kompany's woes, Kingsley Coman and Hiroki Ito will be out of the Augsburg clash, with the latter also ruled out for the season, breaking a metatarsal against St. Pauli.

Jonas Urbig continues in goal due to Manuel Neuer's injury, with Eric Dier and Kim Min-jae starting at center-back. João Palhinha comes in for Leon Goretzka to partner Joshua Kimmich.

Bayern Munich Starting Lineup vs Augsburg

40. Urbig

3. Min-jae

6. Kimmich

9. Kane

10. Sané

15. Dier

16. Palhinha

17. Olise

27. Laimer

42. Musiala

44. Stanisic

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF, Bayern Munich, and PSG On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

