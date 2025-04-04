Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Bundesliga Clash
Bayern Munich can go nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a win over local rivals Augsburg today. Second-place Bayer Leverkusen do not play until tomorrow, and will be hoping Fuggerstädter can take points from Bayern.
Head coach Vincent Kompany is suffering from an injury crisis, and any chance of resting players ahead of Inter Milan in the Champions League is unlikely.
Dayot Upamecano and Alphonso Davies picked up long-term injuries during the international break. To add to Kompany's woes, Kingsley Coman and Hiroki Ito will be out of the Augsburg clash, with the latter also ruled out for the season, breaking a metatarsal against St. Pauli.
Jonas Urbig continues in goal due to Manuel Neuer's injury, with Eric Dier and Kim Min-jae starting at center-back. João Palhinha comes in for Leon Goretzka to partner Joshua Kimmich.
Bayern Munich Starting Lineup vs Augsburg
40. Urbig
3. Min-jae
6. Kimmich
9. Kane
10. Sané
15. Dier
16. Palhinha
17. Olise
27. Laimer
42. Musiala
44. Stanisic
