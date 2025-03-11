Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich UCL Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Bayern Munich heads to Leverkusen knowing that even a 2-0 defeat would see them reach the Champions League quarter-finals thanks to the commanding 3-0 victory in the first leg at the Allianz Arena.
Vincent Kompany's side produced a dominant display in the Round of 16 first leg which was aided by Bayer Leverkusen failing to show up for such a historic fixture.
The early goal from Harry Kane set the tone for Bayern, who added a second through Jamal Musiala after a terrible goalkeeping error from Matej Kovar. After Nordi Mukiele had been sent off for Leverkusen, Kane scored from the penalty spot to almost certainly put this tie to bed.
Leverkusen has a very good recent record against Bayern, which will be in the minds of the more pessimistic Bayern fans, but the current Bundesliga champions will need a lot to go their way to produce a seismic comeback.
Unusually, both of these teams lost in the Bundesliga at the weekend. Bayern threw away a 2-0 lead at home to VfL Bochum to lose 3-2, whilst Leverkusen were beaten 2-0 at home by Wolfsburg.
Here's a look at the last five fixtures between the teams.
Date
Result
March 5, 2025
Bayern Munich 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen
February 15, 2025
Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Bayern Munich
December 3, 2024
Bayern Munich 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen
September 28, 2024
Bayern Munich 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen
February 10, 2024
Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich Team News vs Bayer Leverkusen
Manuel Neuer picked up a calf injury during the first leg of this tie, and he will not be back until the end of March. Jonas Urbig is expected to start with Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae in front of him. A midfield two of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka seems the most likely choice for Kompany.
The same attacking quartet that started the first leg, Kane, Kingsley Coman, Michael Olise, and Musiala, is expected to start with all four players fit and healthy. That means Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane will be available from the bench should things start to go wrong.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Date
Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Kick-Off Time
Time: 3:00pm EST (12:00pm PST / 8:00pm GMT)
How To Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich
United States - Paramount+, ViX
United Kingdom - TNT Sports 1 and 3, discovery+
Canada - DAZN Canada
