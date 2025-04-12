Bayern Munich 2-2 Borussia Dortmund: Report and Full Match Highlights From Bayern's Draw
Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund played a 2-2 draw in the Der Klassiker on Saturday, April 12. Luckily, Bayer Leverkusen had drawn earlier in the day, so they kept their six-point lead at the top of the standings.
Maximilian Beier gave Dortmund the lead at the start of the second half, scoring in the 48th minute. Raphael Guerreiro restored parity with his strike in the 65th minute of the match. Serge Gnabry made it 2-1 with his strike four minutes later in the game.
However, Waldemar Anton made it 2-2 in the 75th minute, which turned out to be a decisive strike. Bayern saw the majority of the ball with 62% possession. The Bavarians also registered 11 shots on target compared to Dortmund's three.
While Vincent Kompany's side were the more dominant side at home, they failed to walk away with all three points. Bayern Munich remain top of the Bundesliga table with 69 points from 29 matches, six more than second-placed Bayer Leverkusen.
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Full Match Highlights
United States
TBA
United Kingdom
Next up for Bayern is the trip to San Siro for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg. The first leg at the Allianz Arena ended 2-1 in favor of Inter. Bayern Munich need to launch a comeback.
Vincent Kompany's side, though, look leaky in defense. They allowed two goals against Inter and Dortmund. Bayern need to be much more stubborn if they are to proceed to the last four of the UEFA Champions League. With Harry Kane in form, finding goals shouldn't be a problem for the Bundesliga club.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Bayern Munich Offer Key Attacker New Deal Amid Liverpool And Arsenal Interest
ESPN Journalist Believes There's A 10% Chance Harry Kane Will Join Arsenal This Summer
Tottenham Seek To Resolve Transfer Fee With Bayern Munich For Mathys Tel
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: 5 Classic Bundesliga Matches