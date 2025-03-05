Bayern Munich 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen: Kane Secures Commanding Champions League Lead For Bayern
Bayern Munich has one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals after a commanding 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.
Vincent Kompany's side took an early lead through Harry Kane's header, with Jamal Musiala pouncing on a mistake to make it 2-0 in the second half. A red card for Nordi Mukiele and a penalty scored by Kane saw the match, and the tie, slip away from Leverkusen.
It only took nine minutes for Bayern to take the lead in front of their own fans and gain control of the match. Michael Olise picked up the ball on the right wing and worked some space to cross. Kane was waiting to show why he is one of the best in-the-box strikers in the world as he produced a superb header.
MORE: Vincent Kompany Left Annoyed With Questions During Champions League Press Conference
Leverkusen did maintain a threat throughout the first half but was not deserving of a goal, with Bayern squandering the occasional good chance to score again.
Leverkusen's Night Unravels
Less than 10 minutes into the second half, a disaster saw Bayern double its lead. A harmless cross was floated into the box, but Matej Kovar fumbled his catch and Musiala was able to bundle the ball in.
Oddly, that goalkeeping error at one end was immediately followed by Manuel Neuer heading off with an injury and being replaced by Jonas Urbig.
Any encouragement that Leverkusen was given by the Neuer injury was soon dashed as Nordi Mukiele was shown a second yellow card, meaning he is out of the return fixture.
The nightmare continued for Leverkusen as, having just come on, Edmond Tapsoba gave away a penalty by grabbing Kane too forcefully in the box and the Englishman stepped up to make it 3-0 from the spot.
The return leg at the BayArena takes place on Tuesday, March 11, with the home team needing a miracle.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
The One Reason Why Joshua Kimmich and Bayern Munich Can't Agree on a New Contract
Lothar Matthaus Reveals Which Bayern Munich Star Should Get A New Contract
Premier League Club Makes Significant Move for Bayern Munich Midfielder
Neymar Recalls Pep Guardiola’s Wild 2 AM Pitch for Bayern Munich Move