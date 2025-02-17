Bayern Munich vs Celtic: Predicted Lineup For Champions League Playoff Clash
Bayern Munich welcomes Celtic to the Allianz Arena for the second leg of the Champions League playoff.
The Bavarians hold a slender 2-1 lead over the Scottish Champions, but with home-field advantage, they are heavy favorites to progress.
Bayern can not be complacent, Celtic showing that they can be dangerous in the final 30 minutes of the first leg. Coming off a strong defensive showing in the Bundesliga against Bayer Leverkusen, they will need to have that focus again.
Head coach Vincent Kompany has a nearly full squad; Alphonso Davies, Daniel Peretz, and possibly Joao Palhinha are still absent.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. Celtic (4-2-3-1)
GK: Manuel Neuer - The legendary German kept his 10th Bundesliga clean sheet against Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend. If he keeps one against Celtic, Bayern will be in the next round.
RB: Sacha Boey - The Frenchman may get the nod over Konrad Laimer, with the Austrian playing two consecutive 90-minute games. Bayern also has 3rd place in Eintracht Frankfurt after Celtic.
CB: Dayot Upemacano - Had an excellent game against Bayer and is the first selection in the back four when fit.
CB: Eric Dier - The Englishman started the first leg against Celtic and could rotate back in with Min-jae rested for the crucial Bundesliga game.
LB: Raphael Guerreiro - He continues to deputize for the injured Alphonso Davies and has been solid in several previous games.
CM: Joshua Kimmich - He could play right-back, but Kompany has several options, so he could play Kimmich at his most impactful position.
CM: Leon Goretzka - Goretzka started the first leg and came on to replace Pavlovic against Bayer. Kompany could pick either, with the other likely starting against Frankfurt on Sunday.
RW: Michael Olise - The Frenchman scored the opening goal in the first leg and has been a great signing in the previous summer transfer window.
AM: Jamal Musiala - Recently signed a new contract until 2030 and is a vital cog in the Bayern Munich offense.
LW: Leroy Sane - Sane started the game against Celtic, and the team led 2-0 when he left the field for Kingsley Coman. It's likely Sane will start again on the left side.
ST: Harry Kane - Kane scored the second goal in the first leg, so don't bet against him scoring again at the Allianz Arena.
