Bayern Munich vs St. Pauli Bundesliga Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Bayern Munich has plenty of injuries to deal with.

Bayern Munich will look to get its Bundesliga form back on track after the international break with a home game against relegation-battlers St. Pauli at the Allianz Stadium.

Vincent Kompany's side lost to VfL Bochum and drew with Union Berlin in the previous two Bundesliga matches before the break, meaning the gap at the top between the Bavarians and Bayer Leverkusen is just six points.

It is fair to say that the international break was not kind to Bayern, as Alphonso Davies suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that rules him out of the rest of the season, and Dayot Upamecano has a knee problem that will potentially see him miss the entire rest of the campaign too.

St. Pauli currently has a five-point gap between itself and VfL Bochum in the relegation playoff spot, meaning its destiny is in its own hands, but there is still plenty of danger. As the 3-2 win for Bochum against Bayern showed, no victory is ever guaranteed in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich vs St. Pauli
When Bayern travelled to Hamburg to face St. Pauli earlier in the season, the league leaders only managed a 1-0 win, thanks to a goal from Jamal Musiala.

Here's a look at the last five fixtures between the teams.

Date

Result

November 9, 2024

St. Pauli 0-1 Bayern Munich

May 7, 2011

St. Pauli 1-8 Bayern Munich

December 11, 2010

Bayern Munich 3-0 St. Pauli

September 9, 2006

St. Pauli 1-2 Bayern Munich

April 12, 2006

St. Pauli 0-3 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich Team News vs St. Pauli

Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich
As mentioned before, injuries have become a real problem for Bayern Munich. Davies and Upamecano will not feature in this match, whilst Manuel Neuer, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Tarek Buchmann, and Kingsley Coman are also unavailable.

A makeshift backline of Konrad Laimer, Eric Dier, Hiroki Ito and Raphael Guerreiro is expected to start against St. Pauli, with Jonas Urbig in goal.

Bayern Munich vs St. Pauli Date

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2025

Bayern Munich vs St. Pauli Kick-Off Time

Time: 11:30 a.m. EST (8:30 a.m. PST / 3:30 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Bayern Munich vs St. Pauli

United States - ESPN+

Canada - DAZN Canada

United Kingdom - N/A

Euan is an experienced soccer writer who has been featured by The Guardian, MARCA, 90min, Sempre Milan and many more similar publications. He secured a first-class degree in journalism at Liverpool John Moores University and his career has seen him primarily focus on European football, developing an in-depth knowledge of multiple clubs and leagues in the process.

