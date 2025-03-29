Bayern Munich vs St. Pauli Bundesliga Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Bayern Munich will look to get its Bundesliga form back on track after the international break with a home game against relegation-battlers St. Pauli at the Allianz Stadium.
Vincent Kompany's side lost to VfL Bochum and drew with Union Berlin in the previous two Bundesliga matches before the break, meaning the gap at the top between the Bavarians and Bayer Leverkusen is just six points.
MORE: Bayern Director Freund Hits Out At Canada's Handling Of Davies After ACL Injury
It is fair to say that the international break was not kind to Bayern, as Alphonso Davies suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that rules him out of the rest of the season, and Dayot Upamecano has a knee problem that will potentially see him miss the entire rest of the campaign too.
St. Pauli currently has a five-point gap between itself and VfL Bochum in the relegation playoff spot, meaning its destiny is in its own hands, but there is still plenty of danger. As the 3-2 win for Bochum against Bayern showed, no victory is ever guaranteed in the Bundesliga.
When Bayern travelled to Hamburg to face St. Pauli earlier in the season, the league leaders only managed a 1-0 win, thanks to a goal from Jamal Musiala.
Here's a look at the last five fixtures between the teams.
Date
Result
November 9, 2024
St. Pauli 0-1 Bayern Munich
May 7, 2011
St. Pauli 1-8 Bayern Munich
December 11, 2010
Bayern Munich 3-0 St. Pauli
September 9, 2006
St. Pauli 1-2 Bayern Munich
April 12, 2006
St. Pauli 0-3 Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich Team News vs St. Pauli
As mentioned before, injuries have become a real problem for Bayern Munich. Davies and Upamecano will not feature in this match, whilst Manuel Neuer, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Tarek Buchmann, and Kingsley Coman are also unavailable.
A makeshift backline of Konrad Laimer, Eric Dier, Hiroki Ito and Raphael Guerreiro is expected to start against St. Pauli, with Jonas Urbig in goal.
Bayern Munich vs St. Pauli Date
Date: Saturday, March 28, 2025
Bayern Munich vs St. Pauli Kick-Off Time
Time: 11:30 a.m. EST (8:30 a.m. PST / 3:30 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Bayern Munich vs St. Pauli
United States - ESPN+
Canada - DAZN Canada
United Kingdom - N/A
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Defensive Injury Woes Worsen For Bayern Munich After Latest Update
Philipp Lahm Pinpoints Thomas Tuchel Issue That Could End His England Stint Early
Bayern Munich vs St. Pauli: 5 Classic Bundesliga Matches
Fabrizio Romano Reveals Tottenham’s Stance on Permanently Signing Mathys Tel From Bayern Munich