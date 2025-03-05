Full Match Highlights of Bayern Munich’s 3-0 Win Against Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg, which took place on March 5 at the Allianz Arena.
Harry Kane opened the scoring for the Bavarians in the ninth minute. The Englishman found the back of the net with a thumping header from a Michael Olise cross.
The second goal came in the second half from Jamal Musiala (54'). Musiala capitalized on a horrific error from Leverkusen goalkeeper Matej Kovar. The Germany international converted from close range after Kovar had dropped the ball.
Harry Kane then recorded his second from the penalty spot in the 75th minute. It was a fantastic display from Vincent Kompany's side. Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen, meanwhile, needs a dramatic second-leg comeback to stay in the UEFA Champions League.
Bayern saw 65% possession at home and managed six shots on target. Leverkusen, meanwhile, had only one shot on target during the game.
Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen: Match highlights
United States
United Kingdom
Bayern Munich return to action on March 8, taking on VfL Bochum at home in a Bundesliga clash. Kompany's team holds a formidable lead over Leverkusen atop the league table. They have 61 points from 24 matches, eight more than Xabi Alonso's side.
Meanwhile, the second leg of the UCL Round of 16 will take place on March 11 at the BayArena. Given Harry Kane and the rest of the team's performance in the first leg, the Bayern camp's confidence should be sky-high. They look well-placed for a quarter-final spot.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Lothar Matthaus Gives Ultimatum To Bayern Munich Star Joshua Kimmich
Bayern Munich 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen: Kane Secures Commanding Champions League Lead For Bayern
Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen: Confirmed Starting Lineup for Champions League Round Of 16 Clash
Vincent Kompany Left Annoyed With Questions During Champions League Press Conference