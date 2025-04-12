Transcript: Kompany, Muller, And Kane’s Post-Match Press Conference After Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich were held to a 2-2 draw in the Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, April 12.
Maximilian Beier opened the scoring for Dortmund in the 48th minute. Raphael Guerreiro (65') and Serge Gnabry (69') found the back of the net in quick succession to put Bayern ahead. However, Waldemar Anton equalized for Dortmund and the match ended 2-2.
The Bayern camp addressed the media after the game. Vincent Kompany, Thomas Muller, and Harry Kane spoke and read on to know what they said (via Bayern Munich).
Vincent Kompany: Despite the setbacks, there are no negative thoughts at the back of our minds. We keep going, we remain dangerous – we can draw strength from that. The first goal completely changed the game. The Dortmund from the 4-0 defeat in Barcelona were no longer recognisable after going 1-0 up. Up until then, however, we had the game under control and had some chances. After going behind, as a fan I would’ve been pleased to have a ticket – as a coach I couldn’t be happy with that. I’m glad we’re still six points ahead of Leverkusen at the end of it. It’s clear the belief is there, the mentality is there. Despite the setbacks, there are no negative thoughts at the back of our minds. We keep going, we remain dangerous – we can draw strength from that.
Thomas Muller: Overall there was a lot of energy and enthusiasm on show, but of course it was also a game of missed opportunities. We don’t need to talk about us somehow having not enough energy or not seeing that we were absolutely determined to win the match. In the end, our effectiveness wasn’t at the level we expect. Nevertheless, it was probably a great game for the fans in particular. Overall there was a lot of energy and enthusiasm on show, but of course it was also a game of missed opportunities.
Harry Kane: I think we can live with the point. It was an intense match, both teams had chances. We were solid in the first half, didn’t concede much but also didn’t create much going forward. The second half was more open, we took more risks and were more vulnerable at the back. Having said that, we scored two nice goals, which we have to take away with us. At the end of the day, it was a match that could’ve swung either way. It was certainly attractive for the spectators. Now we have to take it one match at a time, give it everything and then we’ll see how valuable this point was at the end.
Max Eberl: In the last few games we’ve had a lot of goalscoring opportunities but not got the rewards. Both on Tuesday and again today, we were punished with the opponents’ first attack. Then we turn the game around and conceded a needless goal after a set piece. Nevertheless we went back on the attack after that, but didn’t convert the chances. In summary, we need too many chances and are being punished too severely at the back.
