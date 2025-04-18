Transcript: Vincent Kompany’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich travel to Heidenheim in the Bundesliga looking to secure three points and be one step closer to the league title.
Head coach Vincent Kompany must pick his side up after a disappointing result that eliminated them from the UEFA Champions League.
Vincent Kompany addressed the media ahead of the mega Bundesliga match. Read on to know what the Bayern manager said (via Bayern Munich).
Q: On processing the Champions League exit
Kompany: Think that's our job. It's best that we're playing so quickly again. The absolutely priority is what we do in the next 90 minutes against Heidenheim.
Q: Further on the Champions League
Kompany: We're very pragmatic about everything at the moment. We want to use everything we can use so that we're better in the next match. You can't change the past. In the next matches we can show how good we are and what we want to do. I'm naturally very motivated and hungry. I don't need much to be back with full energy again the day after
Q: On the Bundesliga title race
Kompany: We're in a very good position for the Bundesliga. The next 90 minutes are my priority. First I want to win against Heidenheim.
Q: On what's needed to wrap up the title
Kompany: The pressure isn't less or more. That's one good constant at Bayern: there's a healthy pressure. You also have to enjoy it and be able to deal with it. What's important for me are the next 90 minutes against Heidenheim, but also what that means, not just for the league but also for the Club World Cup after. We first have to clinch this Bundesliga objective. Then it goes on.
Q: On João Palhinha
Kompany: He played 90 minutes against Augsburg and did well. It's always a balance. Now he's ready to help the team when his chance comes. Hopefully he'll show in his moments how good he is.
Q: On Manuel Neuer
Kompany: He was with the team in Milan, which was great for us. Calf injuries are always sensitive. When he's back in full training, you'll be able to see it and report on it. That's not yet the case, though.
Q: On how Bayern are approaching the match at Heidenheim
Kompany: They're brave, they press well from the front. They take a certain amount of risk to get results. They're a team who battle. We're also up for the battle tomorrow. What they've done as a club is outstanding. They've calmly done a lot of good work over a long time. I think they've probably got used to a bit of success in Heidenheim now.
Q: On Minjae Kim
Kompany: I've said many times in these press conferences how important it is to me to not isolate any players. There's no chance of me doing that. It's important that we always stick together. And if a player has an off day now and then, we'll always discuss that internally, in front of the group or one-on-one with the player. Serge Gnabry, for example, was probably our best player at the start of the season and then he had bad luck with injury. Now he's back to his best. You also have to support players. We'll have to have honest conversations with all the players at the end of the season. For now it's just full concentration on our own performances.
Q: On the latest with Dayot Upamecano
Kompany: I don't like to put time pressure on the guys who are in rehab. Every step has to be right and go well. If that's the case, I hope Upa will return before the end of the season.
Q: On off-field topics
Kompany: It's always the hope that the players aren't influenced at all by that, but I can't guarantee it won't happen sometimes. We want to create that clarity, an environment in which they get better and can win. Then you can protect yourself a bit from what happens outside."
