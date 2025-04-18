Transcript: Vincent Kompany’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich

📌 𝑵𝒆𝒙𝒕 𝑴𝒂𝒕𝒄𝒉: Full focus on #Bundesliga 👊



Tomorrow, we take on FC Heidenheim away! 💪#FCBayern #MiaSanMia | 🔜 #FCHFCB pic.twitter.com/4IrxPgiRse