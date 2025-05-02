Transcript: Vincent Kompany’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich are set to play RB Leipzig in a Bundesliga away game on Saturday, May 3. The Bavarians are currently atop the table with 75 points from 31 matches.
They are eight points ahead of second placed Bayer Leverkusen. With a win against Leipzig, Bayern can win the title.
This will mean them clinching back the title from last season's champion Leverkusen. Vincent Kompany spoke to the media ahead of the game. Read on to know what he said (via Bayern Munich).
Q: On whether winning the title in Munich would be better
Kompany: We want to win tomorrow and be champions. That'd be nice. It doesn't change anything for Harry Kane if we're champions tomorrow. That's something for the media. Tomorrow is a final for us. Hopefully we do it. We're preparing as normal for Leipzig.
Q: On calculations
Kompany: I'm not preparing any celebrations. I'm preparing for the game. We also had the support of Dayot Upamecano and Manuel Neuer in Milan. Maybe some guys will come with to Leipzig, but that depends on their recovery programmes. Harry probably won't pass up the opportunity to come with.
Q: On team news
Kompany: Manu has had a good week of training. We'll sit down together this afternoon and then decide what's best for him and the team. It doesn't change anything in attack that Harry, Jamal and others are out.
Q: On Harry Kane
Kompany: Harry is one of our best players mentally. He knows his moment is coming. He's exuding confidence. Then he'll score again. I've not seen anything in training that hints he's not even playing on Saturday. He's trained well.
Q: On Leipzig
Kompany: They switched to a back five against Frankfurt. They have a lot of talent and quality, lots of good young players. They lost in Frankfurt. I think they'll now play with full energy again, look to attack. Teams make radical decisions against Bayern. They either pour forward or focus on defence. I think we'll get the best version of Leipzig as an opponent. It'll be tough. We need to prepare for the game, not for a party.
Q: On defence
Kompany: You develop through good performances and winning titles. That's how to develop into a leading figure. We currently have a lot of injuries in defence.
Q: On changing Allianz Arena's address
Kompany: It's extra motivation for me. Franz Beckenbauer was a role model in my position. He's important for the fans, an absolute legend. Franz achieved the fact that everyone knows who he was. It's tradition and will also grow in the future. It's unique and means a lot.
Q: On Beckebauer
Kompany: When I played against Bayern in the Champions League as a 17-year-old, there were rumours that Franz Beckenbauer was interest in me. I thought it'd be good to be with him. He could've helped me. He was on my mind even back then, even though my career ended up going elsewhere.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Bayern Munich's Kim Min-Jae Opens Up Over Injuries And Performances This Season
Didi Hamann Claims Harry Kane Won’t Like Star Player’s Bayern Munich Departure
Bayern Munich Youngster Lennart Karl Names Arsenal Star As His Role Model
Bayern Munich Renew Interest In Barcelona Captain With Release Clause