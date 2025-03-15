Union Berlin 1-1 Bayern Munich: Full Match Highlights of Bundesliga Clash
Bayern Munich stumbled in the Bundesliga yet again as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Union Berlin. The away game took place on March 15.
The Bavarians entered the contest on the back of a 2-0 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg win against Bayer Leverkusen. However, they suffered a 3-2 Bundesliga defeat against VfL Bochum last weekend.
It took 75 minutes for Bayern to open the scoring in a game they dominated. Leroy Sane drew first blood by finishing off a fine team move. Union Berlin, though, found the equalizer through Benedict Hollerbach in the 83rd minute.
Bayern had the majority of the possession, 81%. They could only manage four shots on target to show for their effort. Union Berlin had two shots on target during the game. The Bavarians also completed 737 passes compared to Union Berlin's 177.
Bayern Munich have now won three of their last five league matches, drawing one and losing the other. They have 62 points from 26 matches. Vincent Kompany's team still hold a healthy lead over second-placed Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern are nine points ahead, having played one game more.
Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Highlights
Bayern Munich will return to action on March 29, against FC St. Pauli. The game takes place at the Allianz Arena. Bayer look well poised to win the Bundesliga title this season.
They have also reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals where Kompany's team will take on Inter Milan in a stellar showdown.
