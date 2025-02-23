Vincent Kompany, Thomas Muller, and Max Eberl React After Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga Win
Bayern Munich managed a 4-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt in their latest Bundesliga clash on February 23. Michael Olise (45+2'), Hiroko Ito (61'), Jamal Musiala (83'), and Serge Gnabry (90+2') were on the scoresheet for the Bavarians.
Bayern kept their eight-point lead over defending champions Bayer Leverkusen courtesy of the victory. The Bavarians now have 58 points from 23 matches.
Vincent Kompany, Thomas Muller, and others spoke to the media after Bayern's win. Read on to know what they said (via Bayern Munich).
Vincent Kompany: We just played very well today, we had our chances. We've always stayed calm and remain so now. The extra day helped us – the two extra training days, the rest – you could see that straight away today. It's vital that we pick up results, which we did today exactly how we wanted. We just played very well today, we had our chances. The effort, the enthusiasm – it was all there. Our aim is always to bring that onto the pitch. And now we go calmly into the next game, where we want to win again.
Thomas Muller: The effort, the enthusiasm – it was all there. Obviously a win of this manner is a lot more fun. We sense how games are going and how it feels. At this stage of the season, it's only the results that count. But of course, you also want to go home and say: 'Wow, today we were really good.' We deserved to win and played with high intensity.
Max Eberl (board member): There's been a lot of noise around us over the last week, but we've stayed calm and focused on our goal: beating the third-placed team in the Bundesliga at home. We did that. We can only influence what we do, what we say, how we act. It's hard to control the outside noise at Bayern Munich. We stick to our path, we believe in this team 100 percent. February has been a challenging month, which we've ended with impressive results – and today with an impressive performance. That's what we're concentrating on.
