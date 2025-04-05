Bayern Munich Boss Vincent Kompany Provides Update On Jamal Musiala’s Injury
Bayern Munich defeated FC Augsburg 3-1 in their latest Bundesliga away clash on May 4. Jamal Musiala scored the equalizer for Bayern during the game just before half-time.
However, Musiala suffered a hamstring injury and had to be replaced in the 54th minute of the game, with Thomas Muller coming on for Musiala. Bayern have a crucial UEFA Champions League quarter-final showdown against Inter Milan next.
Musiala has been a key player for the Bavarians this season, scoring 18 goals and providing eight assists in 40 appearances across competitions. Vincent Kompany provided an update on Musiala, telling the media after the game against Augsburg:
He felt his hamstring. I don't know exactly. We have to wait and see. We have to solve [his absence] with the squad. It's not an excuse, we have to keep going. Hopefully when Jamal is back, we will have won our games and he can help us again.- Vincent Kompany
Musiala is a key player for Bayern, and the nimble-footed German international brings a special style to the middle of the pitch. His characteristics are quite hard to match for any other replacement. While Bayern have talents similar to Leroy Sane and Michael Olise, they are more comfortable playing out wide.
Against a sturdy defense like Inter Milan's, Bayern Munich need someone in the middle of the pitch who can create a spark of creativity. Hence, Kompany has an important task at hand: to replace Musiala. While Thomas Muller can undoubtedly fill in, his pace can't match Musiala's.
