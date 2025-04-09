Bayern Munich Defender Hints At Faster Than Expected Injury Recovery
Bayern Munich is in the midst of an injury crisis which undoubtedly contributed towards the Champions League loss against Inter, but there is some good news at last.
During the most recent international break, Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano suffered injuries that threatened to rule them out for the rest of the season.
While Davies is still certainly out for the foreseeable, Upamecano has returned to training on the grass much earlier than expected and could yet play again this season.
As reported by Bild, Upamecano underwent surgery on his knee to smooth the cartilage, and with the surgery being a success, he is only waiting for the scars to heal. He has already been able to train on grass.
The Frenchman is not yet in the clear, as Bayern must wait to see how the injured knee reacts to an increased workload. Speaking briefly to reporters after the 2-1 defeat at home to Inter, Upamecano said, 'I'm fine, I'll be back'.
There is no suggestion at all that Upamecano will be able to play a role against Borussia Dortmund this weekend, but it now seems plausible that he will play again this season.
