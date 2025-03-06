Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich provide Manuel Neuer injury update

The German goalkeeper suffered an injury in Die Roten 3-0 Champions League first-leg win over Bayern Leverkusen.

Alan Mezoela

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Bayern Munich easily defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in their Champions League Round of 16 first-leg at the Allianz Arena.

It gives the Bavarians a huge advantage ahead of the second leg. It was their first victory over the current Bundesliga champions in their last six clashes.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer substituted
IMAGO / Matthias Koch

However, on this perfect night, the Bavarians saw their captain Manuel Neuer leave the pitch in the 58th minute of the game through injury and was replaced by Jonas Urbig.

The 38-year-old keeper, who made his 150th appearance in the competition, appeared to injure himself while celebrating Jamal Musiala's goal, his side's second goal of the night.

MORE: Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer Becomes Second Goalkeeper to Reach Champions League Milestone

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer
IMAGO / Sven Simon

Though he left the pitch smiling, many feared the injury would see him missing the second leg of the tie. Head coach Vincent Kompany shared more details on the situation in the post-match press conference:

In this moment, I have no news about Manuel. But it is true that when he celebrated the goal, he injured himself. It looks like his calf, but we will have to see now.

Vincent Kompany

This morning, the club confirmed the extent of his goalkeeper's injury. The German international suffered a torn muscle fiber in his right calf and should be sidelined for the foreseeable future. Therefore, the 38-year-old will miss the weekend fixture against Bochum and will certainly not take part in the second leg of the tie next week against Bayer Leverkusen on March 11.

The Latest Bayern Munich News:

Vincent Kompany, Kane, Musiala, and More React to Bayern Munich 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League

Full Match Highlights of Bayern Munich’s 3-0 Win Against Bayer Leverkusen

Kane Claims Champions League Second Leg 'Won't Be Easy' Despite Leverkusen Demolition

The One Reason Why Joshua Kimmich and Bayern Munich Can't Agree on a New Contract

Published |Modified
Alan Mezoela
ALAN MEZOELA

Alan Mezoela is a UK-based sports journalist from Martinique, covering European football and basketball. He writes for On SI, focusing on PSG, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich, and contributes to Hoopsfix.com, covering basketball. Passionate about the game, he provides sharp analysis and breaking news coverage.

Home/News