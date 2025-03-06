Bayern Munich provide Manuel Neuer injury update
Bayern Munich easily defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in their Champions League Round of 16 first-leg at the Allianz Arena.
It gives the Bavarians a huge advantage ahead of the second leg. It was their first victory over the current Bundesliga champions in their last six clashes.
However, on this perfect night, the Bavarians saw their captain Manuel Neuer leave the pitch in the 58th minute of the game through injury and was replaced by Jonas Urbig.
The 38-year-old keeper, who made his 150th appearance in the competition, appeared to injure himself while celebrating Jamal Musiala's goal, his side's second goal of the night.
Though he left the pitch smiling, many feared the injury would see him missing the second leg of the tie. Head coach Vincent Kompany shared more details on the situation in the post-match press conference:
In this moment, I have no news about Manuel. But it is true that when he celebrated the goal, he injured himself. It looks like his calf, but we will have to see now.- Vincent Kompany
This morning, the club confirmed the extent of his goalkeeper's injury. The German international suffered a torn muscle fiber in his right calf and should be sidelined for the foreseeable future. Therefore, the 38-year-old will miss the weekend fixture against Bochum and will certainly not take part in the second leg of the tie next week against Bayer Leverkusen on March 11.
