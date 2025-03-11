Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka Reveals Why it Was a Deliberate Decision for His Media Silence
Bayern Munich looks to hold off any surprise comeback in the Champions League Round of 16, holding a 3-0 first leg lead over Bayer Leverkusen.
Die Roten midfielder Leon Goretzka has been a crucial part of the team, finding his form after not seeing the field as much as he would like early in the season.
The German spoke to the media ahead of the Champions League for the first time for an extended period. Goretzka confirmed it was a deliberate decision so he could concentrate on his game.
It was a deliberate decision. I wanted to concentrate fully on football. I also had the feeling that you can't solve the situation with words. I focused on sport and now I'm back here.- Leon Goretzka
The 30-year-old has shown his determination to get back into the starting lineup, potentially earning a national team call-up. Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany said, "He did his talking on the pitch," which he certainly has done.
Goretzka also said there was never a thought of transferring. He knew he was needed in Bavaria to help the team.
There were no thoughts of that. Everyone can analyse things how they want. I firmly believed that I can help the team. I recently saw Thomas Müller's documentary. Uli Hoeneß said in it that everyone has to ask themselves the question of whether they can help the club. I said yes and so worked hard on myself- Leon Goretzka
