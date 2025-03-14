Big Blow for Vincent Kompany as Bayern Munich Key Starter Sidelined for Several Weeks
Bayern Munich is heading into the final stretch of the 2024/25 season, looking at good chances of winning two competitions.
Heading into the season's final two months, head coach Vincent Kompany has received a big blow regarding an injury to a key starter.
Center-back Kim Min-jae is set to miss several weeks with an Achilles tendon injury. Kompany confirmed in his press conference that the South Korean international had been struggling for a few weeks. However, he will need to rest, hoping he can return before the end of the season.
Min-jae has been struggling with his Achilles tendon. That was known. Hopefully, he’ll be available again at some point. We need to make sure we don’t overuse it, given the workload he’s already had. Hopefully, it’s nothing too serious.- Vincent Kompany
The center-back has been a key player in Die Roten's recent big games. Kompany is hopeful he can return for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final games against Inter Milan.
Min-jae had been called up for his national team, South Korea, for their upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers. However, he will not join the squad anymore, which is good news for Bayern Munich, as he can rest further.
Eric Dier, Hiroki Ito, and Josip Stanišić will be options for Kompany to partner with Dayot Upamecano against Union Berlin this weekend.
