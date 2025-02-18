Harry Kane Sheds Light On Potential Injury After Bayern Munich vs Celtic
Bayern Munich progressed to the next round of the Champions League on Tuesday night thanks to a draw against Celtic, but star striker Harry Kane may have suffered an injury in the process.
Vincent Kompany took off the English striker at half-time due to some discomfort. Forward Kingsley Coman took his place for the second half with the score at 0-0.
MORE: Bayern Munich 1-1 Celtic (3-2 Agg): Alphonso Davies' Stoppage-Time Goal Sends Bayern Through
After Nicolas Kuhn had scored for Celtic and leveled the tie at 2-2 on aggregate, it took until Alphonso Davies' 94th-minute goal for Bayern Munich to be sure of its place in the Last 16.
With a Bundesliga title race to focus on as well as Champions League progression, the fitness of Kane is paramount and he shared some details about his condition after the game. He told Bild journalist Michel Schröer that he is 'okay' after the match, but he gave more detail to AZ journalist Patrick Strasser.
We'll have a scan tonight and then we'll see. I'm not sure if I can play against Frankfurt on Sunday.- Harry Kane
More news will likely emerge on Wednesday after the scan, as Bayern fans wait with bated breath to see how long Kane could be out.
The Latest Bayern Munich News
Celtic Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel Was A Plane Trip Away From Joining Bayern Munich
Former Bayern Munich Star Says Florian Wirtz Is ‘In A Different League’ Than Jamal Musiala
Lothar Matthaus Shocked At Bayern Munich’s Performance Against Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich Executive Max Eberl Speaks Out Regarding Jamal Musiala's Release Clause