Joshua Kimmich Reveals Intense Discussion With Wife About Bayern Munich Renewal
Joshua Kimmich recently pledged his future to Bayern Munich and signed a contract extension until 2029 after months of uncertainty.
His extension, however, came after several months of standstill between the club and the player. Other top European sides, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal, and Liverpool, were linked with Kimmich, with many believing he could be on the move.
Kimmich has now revealed that he had intense discussions with his wife, Lina, regarding renewing his deal.
Kimmich told ZDF:
We actually spoke a lot, but she didn't make it any easier for me because she tried not to have any influence on me. She told me 'you have to make the decision for yourself from a sporting perspective and we'll be with you everywhere. You can count on us' - That was important for me but didn't make the decision any easier. In the end when I extended, she told me: 'You did well, we already feel good here'.- Joshua Kimmich
Kimmich has so far made 430 appearances for the Bavarians, scoring 43 goals and providing 114 assists. The 30-year-old is one of the best players in the world in his position. Kimmich has made 40 appearances for Bayern Munich this season, scoring one and setting up ten more goals.
Kimmich, Germany's captain, is now focused on the upcoming international break. Germany will play Italy twice in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals over two legs.
As for Bayern Munich, Vincent Kompany's side are well positioned to win the Bundesliga this season. They have also reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and will play Inter Milan.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Scout Claims Bayern Munich Have Opened Talks to Sign Liverpool Ace Virgil van Dijk
Bayern Munich Sporting Director and Vincent Kompany Spotted at Top European Game
Bayern Munich vs Lyon Women's UCL Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Jamal Musiala Arrives at German National Team Hotel Sporting NFL Jersey