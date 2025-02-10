Leroy Sane Was Hospitalized 48 Hours Before Scoring In The Werder Bremen Game
Leroy Sane coming off the bench to score against Werder Bremen on Friday night was not a major shock, but it is now that details of his 48 hours before the game have emerged.
The Bayern Munich forward was introduced from the bench by Vincent Kompany in the 81st minute, and it took him just one minute to find the back of the net and make it 2-0 before Harry Kane's stoppage-time penalty made it 3-0 to cap off a comfortable victory.
MORE: Bayern Munich 3-0 Werder Bremen: Full Match Highlights As Harry Kane Stars in Bundesliga Win
It has now been reported by the German website TZ (via iMiaSanMia) that Sane actually struggled with food poisoning two days before the match.
The food poisoning was serious enough that the former Manchester City player had to stay in hospital overnight.
There was a similar issue for fellow forward Serge Gnabry, which forced him to miss the match. He had a gastrointestinal problem and could not recover in time, but Sane was fit enough to make the bench and eventually score.
Bayern Munich's next match is against Celtic in the Champions League play-off on Wednesday. Gnabry is training with the team again, and Sane is also in action with the team.
