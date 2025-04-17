Vincent Kompany Defends Player After Italian Journalist Questions His Performances At Bayern Munich
It was an agonizing night for Bayern Munich in Italy, managing just a 2-2 draw at the San Siro. After losing the first leg 2-1 in Munich, a one-goal win was needed to take the game to extra time at least, but they fell short.
It means the Bavarian side just have the Bundesliga to concentrate on to secure silverware this season.
After the defeat, head coach Vincent Kompany faced questions from the media, with one from an Italian journalist. He asked the Bayern coach why the center-back Kim Min-jae's performances have declined since he joined the German club from Serie A side Napoli.
Everyone is entitled to their own opinion - I don't agree. Minjae has to and will help us win the title this year, which we have to focus on now. He won the title in Italy and has to win the title in Germany now. We've shown real togetherness and that will stay until the end of the season.- Vincent Kompany
Kompany continued:
There's absolutely no chance that I'll turn against anybody or even entertain this discussion. But whenever we have a discussion inside the club, in our family, then we say everything that has to be said. Because that's the only way to progress.- Vincent Kompany
German media outlet Bild produce a player rating system after each match that rates players at 1-6. It's slightly different from others, with 1 being the highest grade and 6 being the lowest. Min-jae received a 6, seeing to be at fault for the second Inter Milan goal.
The team must react quickly this weekend as they face FC Heidenheim in the Bundesliga. They sit six points clear of Bayer Leverkusen with five games remaining, needing at least three wins to secure the title.
