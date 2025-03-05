Vincent Kompany Left Annoyed With Questions During Champions League Press Conference
Bayern Munich is preparing to face domestic rivals Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League Round of 16.
The head coaches of both teams spoke to the media in the build-up to the game on March 5. However, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany was not thrilled with the questions being asked.
MORE: Transcript: Vincent Kompany’s Press Conference Ahead Of Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen in the UCL
During the media questioning from top European reporters, Kompany was asked about Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz and Bayern star Jamal Musiala.
When answering what separates the two players, Kompany paused after a few words to try to change the direction of the press conference.
You can probably tell already that I’m not bothered to answer this question. I’m talking now but I should simply say nothing. I’m trying to show some respect, but lads, let's have some other questions.- Vincent Kompany
Kompany continued calmly, asking the reporters to put themselves in his shoes.
It’s a good question, I would probably ask the same but despite that, perhaps you would also feel the same if you were sitting in my seat.- Vincent Kompany
Bayern has been linked with a move for Florian Wirtz. However, he would need to be negotiated away from Leverkusen, which would be tough.
MORE: Bayern Munich Has 'Realistic Chance' Of Signing Wirtz Despite Bayer Leverkusen Stance
The Bavarian side faces Bayer Leverkusen in the Round of 16 of Europe's elite competition. Although they are 8 points clear of their domestic rivals in the Bundesliga, they have not beaten Xabi Alonso's side in the last six meetings.
