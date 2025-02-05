Ange Postecoglou Explains Why Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel Chose Tottenham Move
The major story surrounding Bayern Munich and a handful of Premier League clubs on transfer deadline day was the future of Mathys Tel.
The versatile French forward had been linked with a move away from Bayern for the bulk of the window. Manchester United or Arsenal seemed the most likely destinations at one stage, but he ended up signing for Tottenham Hotspur on loan.
Tottenham had attempted to secure a permanent deal for Tel, but despite an agreement with Bayern, Tel rejected the advance of Ange Postecoglou's side. As the window got closer to slamming shut, Tel had a change of heart and ended up saying yes to Tottenham, but only on a loan deal with an option to buy.
Speaking during his most recent press conference (via The Daily Express), Tottenham coach Postecoglou denied that Tel had rejected the club.
I think that’s a simplistic way of looking at it. People need to understand we're talking about a 19-year-old player with a major decision. It's not so much about rejecting us or anyone. He wanted to be comfortable with the decision. He didn’t want to be pushed in a certain direction; credit to him.- Ange Postecoglou
The Australian coach went on to discuss what he had said to Tel to make the talented youngster change his mind about the move.
I had a conversation with him and purely around the football, and that I think he’ll find a great place here in terms of where he is in his career. We've shown irrespective of age, he'll get an opportunity, and the way we play will suit him and what we have in the next few months and beyond, it's a perfect fit.- Ange Postecoglou
Postecoglou was actually very impressed that such a young player took as long as he did to weigh up the options and choose the right move.
It's right that it took as long as it did, so he's comfortable with it. That he took so much time and was diligent, and made the decision when he had options, it meant the right mentality, right player, he’s ambitious, with self belief and self confidence and feels he can reach the very top.- Angel Postecoglou
Tel could make his Tottenham debut in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool on Thursday.
