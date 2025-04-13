Arsenal Favorite To Sign Bayern Munich Star If He Heads To The Premier League
Bayern Munich could be busy in the summer, with several players set to depart who are out of contract. One is Thomas Muller, who will depart, while we are still unaware if Eric Dier and Kingsley Coman will be offered new deals.
The latter is a name on the radar of Premier League side Arsenal. Suppose Coman was to leave the Bavarian side. In that case, Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg has suggested that the Gunners would be the no.1 destination if he chose the Premier League as his next stop.
Coman may be offered a new contract, but he has also indicated that he would like to move on from Bayern for a new challenge. The Frenchman has been with the German club for ten years, joining as a teenager from Juventus on an initial loan deal before making it permanent.
Tottenham and other Premier League clubs are said to be interested in Coman, as are Saudi Pro League teams. SPL clubs could offer much more than others in terms of salary. However, at 28, Coman is still in his prime and could believe he has plenty to offer a top European side.
Arsenal did show interest in his Bayern teammate Leroy Sane, but he looks like he will sign a new deal. This means Mikel Arteta may look to Coman, who would be a great business with a free transfer.
He would add some serious competition to the left hand side with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard the players on the roster for the Gunners.
