Bayern Munich Legend Uli Hoeneß Names One German Player As A Dream Signing For The Club
Bayern Munich is one of the best teams in the world and will always be linked with the top players, especially German internationals.
Former West Germany international who played for the Bavarian club was striker Uli Hoeneß. The 73-year-old does not hesitate regarding an opinion, and he had one regarding which player would be perfect in the Bayern squad.
Speaking to Kicker (H/T @iMiaSanMia), Hoeneß spoke about his one wish for Bayern Munich’'s 125th anniversary.
If I had freedom without limits, then I’d wish Florian Wirtz at FC Bayern because he’d fit in very well with us and with (Jamal) Musiala. He’s certainly a player we should not lose sight of. If I could have a dream, then I would say that Florian Wirtz has to go to FC Bayern. But that is just my personal opinion.- Uli Hoeneß
Florian Wirtz has been rumored to move to Real Madrid, and his current head coach, Xabi Alonso, has also been linked with a move to Los Blancos.
The 21-year-old's contract expires in 2027, and he has been rumored to have signed an extension. Bayern will be in the race to sign Wirtz if he leaves Bayer Leverkusen.
