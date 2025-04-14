Bayern Munich Star Opens The Door For Florian Wirtz At The Club
Florian Wirtz is arguably the hottest prospect in German football at the moment. Several top European clubs, including Bayern Munich, are looking to sign him from Bayer Leverkusen.
Wirtz has been churning out impressive numbers for a while now. He has so far scored 56 goals and provided 63 assists in 192 appearances for Leverkusen. This season, he has scored 15 goals and set up 13 more in 40 appearances across competitions.
Wirtz has a contract with Leverkusen until the end of the 2026-27 season and the consensus is that the attacking midfielder will leave after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Bayern Munich's Josip Stanisic has now laid out the red carpet for Wirtz for a move to Bavaria.
The Croat played with Wirtz at Leverkusen last season in their unbeaten title-winning season. Speaking about Wirtz, he told SPORT1 (h/t @iMiaSanMia):
I do have his number. I didn't call him, but of course I hope I'll be able to play with such a player again. All of Germany can consider itself lucky to have such a player. He's simply an incredible player and wants to win every game. Of course, that's the type of player we want to have at Bayern.- Josip Stanisic
Florian Wirtz looks like a player who can become a star in any club in the world. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich is often considered the gold standard for any German player at the club level. Hence, it looks like a match made in heaven. Will Wirtz eventually join Bayern? It remains to be seen.
