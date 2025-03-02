Bayern Munich to Target $63 Million Manuel Neuer Replacement
Bayern Munich will need to think about a replacement for the legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer sooner rather than later.
The club captain has just signed a contract extension with Die Roten. It will keep him at the club for an extra year until 2026. However, Neuer is currently 38, and his excellent career is drawing to a close.
MORE: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Wants Bayern Munich to Sign ‘The Best Player in Germany'
It means the club will look for somebody to step in as No.1 when he hangs up his gloves. The Mirror has reported that Bayern is keeping tabs on Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.
The 22-year-old stopper has impressed at the Premier League club and is valued at around $63 million. Kompany is a big fan of the Dutch international, having worked with him while at Belgium side Anderlecht.
The Bavarian team signed Jonas Urbig, a 21-year-old from FC Köln, this past January for an estimated $7 million. The German, who has played for the national team's U21 side, is a future project.
Verbruggen, who has started 46 Premier League games for Brighton in the last two seasons, could be brought in as the successor to Neuer due to his experience.
