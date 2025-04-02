Fabrizio Romano Sets the Record Straight on Bayern Munich Ace Harry Kane’s Premier League Return Links
Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 and has since been in phenomenal form for the Bavarians. Kane has so far scored 77 goals and provided 24 assists in 83 appearances for Bayern. This season, the Englishman has racked up 33 goals and 12 assists in 38 appearances across competitions.
However, rumors have been floating around linking Kane with a return to the Premier League. Kane recently denied the notion in an interview with ESPN.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now given his take on the matter. He has denied that there've been any contacts with clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United. Romano also brought up Tottenham's buy clause, as they can match any offer for the Englishman. The striker, however, will have the decision in his hands.
Speaking on a recent YouTube video, Romano said:
Of course, the striker of the English national team, a legend of the game for England like Kane, is obviously linked with the English clubs. But I can guarantee that there is no contact at all at this stage, nothing. The expectation is for Kane to stay at Bayern next season, to be part of the Bayern squad.- Fabrizio Romano
He further added that Bayern Munich will look to add a back-up for Kane this summer as Mathys Tel is currently at Spurs. He said:
Bayern will sign him backup in the summer because they need one more offensive player also because Mathys Tel at the moment is at Tottenham, so it's important to see what kind of strategy Bayern will do, but Kane is fully focused on Bayern. Kane never had any sort of contact with Liverpool, with Man Utd.- Fabrizio Romano
