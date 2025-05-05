Manchester United Icon Backs Bayern Munich Striker Harry Kane For Premier League Return
Harry Kane recently won his first professional career trophy as Bayern Munich secured the Bundesliga title. The England captain has been simply phenomenal for the Bavarians since his 2023 move from Tottenham Hotspur.
So far, Kane has scored 80 goals and set up 24 more in 89 appearances for Bayern. This season, he has racked up 36 goals and 12 assists in 44 appearances for the Bundesliga giants.
Manchester United legend Gary Neville has backed Kane to make a Premier League return at some point. He thinks clubs like United, Arsenal, and Chelsea would be chomping at the bit to sign a prolific goalscorer like Kane. Neville told Sky Sports:
Harry Kane is one of the greatest strikers England has ever produced. He’s a brilliant professional and I wish we were watching him in the Premier League every singe week. We miss him – his quality and class. You think of these two teams today [Chelsea and Liverpool], they’d love to have Kane up front.- Gary Neville
He added:
Every team in the Premier League would. Manchester City have Erling Haaland but some teams are really lacking a top centre-forward. Liverpool will be looking at a centre-forward, Manchester United will be looking at a centre-forward, Chelsea will be looking at a centre-forward. Arsenal we know are desperate for a centre-forward. Although I’m not sure he’d go to Arsenal! But you know, Kane will come back at some point.- Gary Neville
Harry Kane is the second highest goalscorer in Premier League history. He has 213 goals in 320 appearances in the English top flight and is only behind Alan Shearer. Hence, breaking that record could be an added motivation for Kane. However, he has a contract with Bayern Munich until 2027 and the 31-year-old looks extremely settled at the club.
