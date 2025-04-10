Surprise Club Revealed To Have The First Option To Sign Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller
It was revealed this past weekend that Bayern Munich veteran Thomas Muller would leave the club this summer. There had been weeks of talks regarding a possible new contract. However, the hierarchy decided there would be no new deal for Muller, whose contract expires after this season..
The 35-year-old must decide after he plays in the FIFA Club World Cup for Die Roten if he retires or continues his career. If he does decide to continue playing, The Daily Mail has reported that one team have the first right to sign Muller.
MORE: End Of An Era: Thomas Muller Announces He Will Leave Bayern Munich After This Season
MLS side Cincinnati FC are said to have the discovery rights for Muller, despite Bayern's partner club, Los Angeles FC, holding an interest. Muller will not be short of suitors, and other MLS teams are showing interest, as are teams in the Saudi Pro League and Europe.
Muller has spent his last 25 years with the club, joining the youth setup as a 10-year-old. He was hopeful he could get another year with the club, but he was disappointed that it had not materialized.
The German is expected to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup in June/July despite his contract ending on June 30. Muller will also be offered a testimonial game, a day to celebrate his commitment and career with Bayer Munich.
