What Arsenal Must Do First Before Pursuing Harry Kane Due To Tottenham Past

Could Harry Kane break the hearts of Tottenham Hotspur supporters and join North London rival Arsenal? If a move were to happen, former Man United and Tottenham scout Mick Brown believes how the Gunners need to approach this situation.
Kane has a clause in his Bayern Munich contract that can be activated during every winter transfer window. The prolific striker will be available for £64 million ($79m) in January 2026 (via GOAL).
Brown told Football Insider that he believes Arsenal will need behind-the-scenes talks with Kane before making an official move to sign him from Bayern Munich.
Arsenal would have to be convinced Kane would make the move. If they go in strong for that deal, put all their eggs in that basket, and then Harry Kane knocks them back because of his Tottenham allegiances, the fans wouldn’t be happy.- Mick Brown
It’s a deal that, if they want to do, they have to be very careful with it. They have to do the work quietly and behind the scenes before they make their move. You have to know what the end result is before you get there – so that would mean speaking to Kane and his representatives and seeing what they think.
While it's unlikely that Kane betrays his allegiance to Spurs, Brown stated that in today's football, nothing surprises him.
Maybe he’s open to it, maybe he isn’t, it depends on how he views his situation at Tottenham. But, if they get the thumbs-up from them, they can go to Bayern Munich with money in their hands. It would probably be a complicated deal for them to do if you consider everything around it, but I always say, nothing surprises me in football any more.- Mick Brown
Zlatan Ibrahimović played for Inter Milan and AC Milan, while Adrien Rabiot came up through Paris Saint-Germain's youth system and now plays for Olympique de Marseille. In the Premier League, Jorginho played for Chelsea and now plays for Chelsea.
It wouldn't be out of the question to see Kane play for Arsenal, but seeing him in those colors would be odd.
