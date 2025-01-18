Arne Slot Makes Harvey Elliott Transfer Admission Amid Interest In Liverpool Midfielder In January Transfer Window
Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has been linked with a move away from the club in the January transfer window. Elliott has struggled for game time under Arne Slot this season since the Dutchman replaced Jurgen Klopp in the summer.
The England Under-21 international featured in 53 games and contributed four goals and one assist across all competitions last season for Liverpool who defeated Chelsea 1-0 to clinch their 10th Carabao Cup in Klopp's final season.
This campaign, he is yet to start a Premier League game and was left on the bench on Tuesday night as the Reds played out a 1-1 draw with third-placed Nottingham Forest.
Elliott has racked up 10 appearances, starting just two games against Southampton in the Carabao Cup last month and the 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup at Anfield.
In the league, he has played only 43 minutes so far, having suffered a foot fracture in September. The highly-rated young midfielder was sidelined for almost three months.
Borussia Dortmund and Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly keeping tabs on the 21-year-old due to his lack of regular game time this season. Slot has remained tight-lipped on speculation linking Elliott with a move away from Liverpool.
The 46-year-old has also admitted that the former Fulham star has made his frustrations known at a lack of game-time, claiming it "would be weird" if Elliott was entirely happy with his current situation in the squad.
"The last thing you asked (Elliott's game-time) is completely sure," Slot said. "It would be weird if he would come to me and say: 'I'm so happy with the playing time I have at the moment'. But the first thing you ask me (transfer speculation) is the same answer every single time.
"We don't talk about rumours where people talk about players who are in contract talks or if we are linked with players or our players are linked with other clubs. That he wants to play more he should because if he was happy with his current situation that would be the wrong thing.
"But every single day he is working as hard as he can. But like Federico [Chiesa] - because many people ask about him, who is in competition with Mo Salah - Harvey is in competition with four or five very good midfielders, you may agree with me or not.
“And I like the way we played in the last 20-25 minutes at Forest so that for me is not a reason to change. If you want to bring that moment back, we played quite well in the first hour but we didn't create a lot then I made a substitution.
"I put Ryan Gravenberch as a centre-back and took Ibou (Ibrahima Konate) out because I wanted to create more chances. But if we then at a certain moment create a lot of chances I don't see it as necessary to make another change because we were all waiting for us to score a goal.”
