Arne Slot Refuses To Sympathize With Pep Guardiola After Liverpool Defeated Manchester City
Arne Slot says he does not feel sorry for Pep Guardiola after Liverpool defeated Manchester City 2-0 in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday, stretching the defending champions' winless run to seven matches in all competitions.
Goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah secured yet another victory for Arne Slot's side who have now picked up 34 points after 13 matches played so far and are nine points clear of both Arsenal and Chelsea who second and third respectively in the standings.
Manchester City have now dropped to fifth and 11 points behind the Reds. Guardiola's side suffered their fourth successive Premier League defeat for the first time since August 2008. Last week Tuesday, Man City threw away a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Slot's former side Feyenoord in the Champions League at Etihad.
Despite the struggles, Arne Slot admits he does not feel sympathy for Pep Guardiola.
"You feel sympathy or empathy with the managers in a really bad place," the Dutchman said. "They have lost many games or down at the bottom of the league, but Pep has won so many things and he has shown so many times already, so that is why the league is not decided in November or December.
"Last season they were eight points behind Arsenal I think in somewhere in February, so no one has to feel sympathy or empathy for Pep, maybe for other managers, but not Pep.
"Pep has won so many things and will be able to bring City back. They are actually still near the top of the the table but even more than they are now."
He added: "Playing against Real Madrid, playing against Man City, teams that have been and are so good, with managers that have won so many trophies, it's always nice to come out in both situations as a winner. But the reason why these teams won so many things is that they weren't able to win once or twice, they were able to win every three days.
"So, we're really happy with these two wins, but we also understand if we want to achieve more than this then winning once or twice – even against these big teams – is not enough to win anything in the end of the season.
