Boost For Liverpool & Arne Slot As Forward Spotted In Training Ahead Of Girona Clash
Arne Slot and Liverpool received a boost with one of their returning players training with the rest of the squad ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash with Girona on Tuesday.
The Reds travel to Spain on Monday afternoon ahead of the clash, hoping to make it six wins out of six so far in this year's competition and assure themselves of an automatic route to the last 16 of Europe's Premier competition.
Despite Liverpool's excellent start to the competition in it's revised format, they have had to cope with missing several key players through injury.
Alisson Becker, Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota are still yet to return to action, but the Portugal international was training with the team on Monday morning and would appear to be in contention to face the La Liga outfit.
Jota has not been seen since picking up what looked like a nasty upper-body injury in the victory against Chelsea at Anfield in the Premier League in October, but the timing of his return could not be any better with Liverpool in the midst of a hectic schedule.
Chiesa is also closing in on a return but, as per David Lynch, it is understood he missed training at the AXA Training Centre on Monday through illness.