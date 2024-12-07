Everton v Liverpool Officially Postponed Due to Storm Darragh Winds
The fixture of the weekend was undoubtedly Arne Slot's Liverpool travelling to Goodison Park to take on Sean Dyche's Everton in the Merseyside Derby.
However, last night the North West of England was hit with amber weather warnings due to strong winds from storm Darragh.
Overnight, parts of Merseyside and North Wales were hit with winds of up to 80mph, which put the Merseyside Derby into doubt.
Now, as first reported by The Athletic's David Ornstein, the anticipated fixture has now been postponed and will be rescheduled.
Everton's official X account have also confirmed that the game has been postponed due to the 'adverse weather conditions' and that more d
Finally, Liverpool also confirmed the games postponement via their official website stating the following: 'Following a Safety Advisory Group meeting this morning at Goodison Park, attended by officials from both clubs, as well as representatives from Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council, it was decided that due to the risk to safety in the local area, and the amber severe wind warning that remains in place until 6am on Sunday, today’s match is postponed on safety grounds.
'We appreciate this will be deeply disappointing for supporters, but the safety of fans, staff and players is of paramount importance. Information relating to a rearranged date for the fixture, including ticketing, will be announced in due course.'