Jurgen Klopp's Verdict On New Project After Liverpool Departure Revealed
Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be 'very excited' to oversee Red Bull's new project once they buy a stake in the French club while his exact day-to-day role has also been revealed by prospective Paris FC owner Antoine Arnault.
Klopp stepped down as the Reds boss at the end of last season to take over as Red Bull's global head of soccer. He will start his new role with the Red Bull group in January.
The company owns clubs such as Red Bull Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Bragantino, FC Liefering, and most recently Leeds United. The Red Bull family is also on the verge of acquiring a stake in French Ligue 2 leaders Paris FC.
Antoine Arnault has shed some insight into Klopp's feelings ahead of his new job. Arnault, who would become the club's majority shareholder said in a press conference via L'Equipe: "The club will belong to my family. It will not be co-owned by the Arnault family and Red Bull.
"They do not want to access multi-ownership with a hypothetical 'Red Bull Paris FC', it is not at all the same logic that they have in Leipzig, Salzburg and other clubs. Here, it is really a sporting partner."
He added: "Jurgen is very excited by this project, with the prospect of giving us the benefit of his eye."
Some supporters of Klopp's former clubs, Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund reacted angrily to news of his new role with Red Bull. Mainz fans shared banners criticising the German, however, Klopp defended his decision to take the job on the podcast of former Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos, saying: "You cannot make your decision depending on what reactions there will be.
"I did not want to step on anyone's toes. I love all my former clubs, but I don't know what I could have done so that everyone is happy. I am 57 and can still work a few more years, but I did not see myself on the sidelines for now. It was clear for me that I would do something - so then Red Bull came."
He added: "I can't poll the fans and ask them, 'What should I do?' If I had gone to Bayern [Munich], there would have been a huge outcry in Dortmund.
"What should I do? I want to keep working. If you organise your life around trying to please everyone, you'll find you fail every day. My only real option would have been to become a coach of a national side, but I don't want to be a coach any more."