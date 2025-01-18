Kelleher Will Look To Leave Liverpool Following Signing Of Giorgi Mamardashvili
One of Liverpool's two summer signings of 2024 was the acquisition of Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. The 6ft6 24-year-old was purchased from Valencia CF in Spain and allowed to remain there on loan for the current season. The Reds spent £25million on the Georgian international in August 2024 to be Alisson Becker's long-term successor.
But where does this leave Liverpool's current second-choice goalkeeper? Irishman Caoimhin Kelleher has been monumental in his appearances for the club, both in cup competitions and in Alisson's absence through injury. Some of the most notable appearances were in the Carabao Cup Final, where Liverpool faced off against Chelsea in an extra-time thriller, and Kelleher maintained his perfect finals record.
Following a hamstring injury sustained by Alisson in the 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace earlier this season, Kelleher was yet again called upon to step up. He is one of the unsung heroes of this season by all accounts and well deserving of his flowers when he departs the club in the Summer.
Paul Joyce has confirmed that the 26-year-old Irish international will depart the club at the end of the season.
Caoimhin Kelleher joined Liverpool's academy at the age of just sixteen, from his home town team Ringmahon Rangers FC in County Cork, Ireland. Since then the Irishman has amassed a healthy trophy case with a Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two Carabao Cups.
Seen as one of the more skilled backups in the Premier League, there will be no shortage of suitors for the man between the sticks. But, with just one year left on his contract as of this summer, the hopes of a large transfer fee may be short-lived.