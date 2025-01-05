Liverpool City Council Make Decision Ahead of Crucial Manchester United Tie at Anfield
The biggest fixture of the season, Liverpool v Manchester United is doubt of being called off due to the snow that fell on parts of the UK last night.
Parts of Merseyside received an amber warning from the met office about snowfall overnight and after waking up this morning the snow had stuck in large parts of the area.
According to the ever reliable Paul Joyce, Liverpool City Council’s Ground Safety Advisory Group held a meeting at 9am this morning to discuss if the game would go ahead.
Joyce reveals the group are reconvening at midday to discuss whether the fixture can go ahead given that weather conditions may be changing.
This is great news for fans as the group seems to be leaving it until late, hopefully meaning that they see it clearing up before kick-off.
The Merseyside area is forecast for rain this afternoon which could help speed up the snow and ice melting, making it safer for fans around the stadium.
Liverpool could do without this fixture being rescheduled as they have already had the Merseyside Derby against Everton postponed due to high winds in December.
Currently, that game has yet to be scheduled but due to Liverpool's participation in all four competitions, available space to play these fixtures would be very hard to pencil in.
As Joyce said, there will be an update around midday and it is expected that will be the final time to decide whether or not to officially call the game off.