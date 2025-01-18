WATCH: Liverpool Target Milos Kerkez Scores Against Newcastle In Premier League Win
Newcastle hosted Bournemouth in the Saturday lunchtime kick off, with both sides having an impressive season so far.
The Cherries ultimately won 4-1 with ease - Justin Kluivert netted a hattrick as Bruno Guimaraes hit back from a corner. The Magpies were well off it during the entire course of the match - the away side, now in the top six, look unstoppable...
Following Kluivert's late third goal, left-back Milos Kerkez, recently linked to Liverpool, had a lovely finish to fire past Martin Dubravka before taking his shirt off to celebrate.
Andy Robertson's poor form along with inconsistent performances from Kostas Tsimikas has emphasised a need for a replacement in the squad.
Watch Kerkez's goal here:
Manchester United are another team interested in the 25-year-old. It was previously reported Old Trafford was his preference in any potential move, however, there has been little update on this news,
Liverpool take on Brentford in one of the 3pm slots today, hoping to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League. The Reds face Bourmouth in a fortnight's time in what will be a difficult clash for Arne Slot.