Mohamed Salah Interest From Saudi Pro League CEO Omar Mugharbel ‘Not A Secret’
Mohamed Salah is in blistering form for Liverpool with 19 goals and 13 assists in the Premier League, topping both categories for the 2024/2025 season.
While Salah’s numbers have been prolific for Liverpool, there has been no official statement about whether the Egyptian forward will continue with the Reds.
The recent rumors suggest Salah wants to stay on Merseyside until 2028, but he could depart the club if talks continue to stagnate.
Omar Mugharbel, CEO of the Saudi Pro League, made comments that added fuel to the fire surrounding the uncertain contract situation.
Alex Caple of Anfield Watch via Ahmed Atman reported on Mugharbel’s comments on Mohamed Salah.
The CEO of the Saudi Pro League stated that the League’s interest in Mohamed Salah is not a secret, nor is his contract situation.
The January transfer window means Salah can agree a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of England.
Mugharbel’s comments suggest they are keeping an eye on Salah’s situation and could make a move for Liverpool’s winger.
Salah has plenty of time to decide his future, but for Liverpool, each day without the Egyptian winger’s signature risks losing him on a free transfer.