10 Famous Liverpool Supporters: From Chappell Roan to Stranger Things Star
1. Millie Bobby Brown
Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown is one celebrity who is very vocal about supporting the Reds. In multiple interviews, she has said her favourite number is eight because of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.
2. Daniel Craig
James Bond actor Daniel Craig is probably one of the most recognisable Liverpool fans, and over the years, he has been seen at Anfield multiple times supporting the Reds.
3. Lana Del Rey
Popstar Lana Del Rey visited Anfield in 2013 and returned to sing a rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' for a documentary for the club.
Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Lana said how she started supporting the Reds: "I was introduced to Liverpool FC by my manager, Ben, whose mood is dependent on the Liverpool results. I love watching Luis Suarez play."
4. Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson, who is most known for movies such as Taken and Love Actually, has spoken about Liverpool publicly over the years, most notably when Gerrard was leaving Anfield, the Northern Ireland actor urged the club to extend the Scouser's contract.
5. Dr Dre
Famous rapper and producer Dr Dre has shown his love for Liverpool over the years, originally saying his favourite player was John Barnes in the 80s and most recently linking up with Merseyside native Curtis Jones in L.A.
6. Lebron James
LeBron James was always going to show up on this list. The NBA legend is always showing love to Liverpool, and he has a close relationship with the Reds' owners, Fenway Sports Group, even owning a small stake in John W Henry's company.
7. Samuel L. Jackson
Hollywood A-lister Samuel L. Jackson is probably the most recognisable name on this list. Jackson was filming Formula 51 in Liverpool and fell in love with the atmosphere of Anfield, making him a loyal supporter.
8. Jason Isaacs
Jason Isaacs, who is most known for playing Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter, was born and grew up in Liverpool, most likely where his love for the Reds stems from. He also narrated the BBC Two documentary 'Liverpool FC: The 30-Year Wait' after Jurgen Klopp guided the club to their first Premier League title in 30 years.
9. Chappell Roan
A more recent discovery is that popstar Chappell Roan has been pictured wearing a classic Carlsberg-era Liverpool kit on her Instagram.
10. Mike Myers
Canadian actor and comedian Mike Myers is known to be a very big Liverpool fan, mostly down to both of his parents being born and raised on Merseyside.
Myers has been regularly spotted at Anfield supporting the Reds or kitted out in his Liverpool merch with legends of the club.