The Eight Clubs Mohamed Salah Set To Reject Revealed as Egyptian Nears New Liverpool Contract
Mohamed Salah is reportedly on the verge of extending his Liverpool contract which expires at the end of the current season alongside captain Virgil van Dijk and vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold.
READ MORE: Liverpool Star Pushing To Join La Liga Side Barcelona Next Summer Amid Contract Uncertainty
The Reds have put an opening proposal on the table for Salah after the forward earlier expressed his disappointment with the club's failure to offer him a new contract.
The 32-year-old said: “Well, we are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club.
“I’m probably more out than in. You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this but in the end it is not in my hands.
"As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.” He added: "I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see.
READ MORE: Liverpool Keeping Tabs On Real Madrid, Juventus And Inter Milan Transfer Target
“I’m not going to retire soon so I’m just playing, focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I’m disappointed but we will see.”
Since his outburst last month, Liverpool have held positive talks with Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa.
Arne Slot's side are desperate to keep hold of one of the best forwards in the world and according to reports, the Egypt international is now very close to continuing his career as a Liverpool player, and the announcement could be done before the end of the year.
Several clubs are interested in signing Salah on a free transfer next summer, however, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Salah turned down offers from eight clubs to prioritise his continuity at Anfield.
These clubs include Saudi Pro League sides Al-Nassr, Al Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli, European giants Barcelona and Juventus, Egyptian club Zamalek and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.
READ MORE:Liverpool Have No Plans to Pursue Swap Deal Involving Key Midfielder And Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni
Salah, who remains one of the greatest footballers in the game, has racked up 372 appearances, scored 227 goals, and registered 101 assists for Liverpool across all competitions. This season, he has 16 goals and 13 assists in 23 appearances as Liverpool top the Premier League and Champions League tables.
He has a goal or an assist in each of the last eight league matches he has played for Slot's men who have also reached the semifinals of the Carabao Cup following their 2-1 win over Southampton on Wednesday night.
READ MORE: Liverpool Transfer Stance On Bayer Leverkusen Defender Jeremie Frimpong Revealed