Virgil van Dijk And Mohamed Salah To Stay At Liverpool; Trent Alexander Arnold To Leave - Stephen Warnock

The Reds have reportedly offered Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk new contracts

Joseph Agbobli

Liverpool warm-up ahead of the UEFA Champions League match with Girona
Liverpool warm-up ahead of the UEFA Champions League match with Girona / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Ex-Liverpool player Stephen Warnock has disclosed that captain Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are set to remain at the club while vice-captain Trent Alexander Arnold is expected to leave at the end of the current season.

Former Liverpool FC player Stephen Warnock
IMAGO / Colorsport

The Reds have reportedly offered Salah, Alexander-Arnold, and Van Dijk new contracts ahead of the January transfer window. The trio are eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with any overseas club of their choice from next month. It is believed that talks remain ongoing between Liverpool and their representatives.

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah celebrates his penalty against Girona / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The three players have been key for Arne Slot who has enjoyed a fine start to life in the Anfield dugout. Liverpool are sitting pretty atop both the Premier League and Champion League tables.

Salah has been in sensational form all season and recently revealed he was yet to have spoken to the club about a new contract while Van Dijk has previously stated he would be keen to extend his stay at the club.

Premier League Liverpool manager Arne Slot is present during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City a
Premier League Liverpool manager Arne Slot is present during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid too. Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, courtesy of BetBrain, Stephen Warnock said: "I think when you look at Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah is that so often you look at players who are getting to the end of their careers and think they start to slow down.

"They start to show signs that the consistency is not there, and they got a little bit more inconsistent. What we're seeing with these two players is that the levels are incredibly high, and, you can tell that they're so fit and, they look after themselves so professionally well.

"I think when you look at those 2 players, I think the extensions ideally need to be done, because when you look at Salah and his numbers, they're absolutely incredible. I think the difference between the duo, and the different situation is with Trent Alexander Arnold.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold stand over a free-kick for Liverpool / IMAGO / Action Plus

"He's the younger player. And it seems like he's the one who's got serious interest from elsewhere, whereas the other 2 players, because of their age, probably don't have as much interest. So I think that's the toughest one to sort of call.

"I think Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk deals will get done. I really do. I think it's the Trent Alexander Arnold one. That's the interesting one and the most difficult one to call."

Joseph Agbobli
JOSEPH AGBOBLI

LFC Transfer Room Football Correspondent. Covered the fortunes of Liverpool for the past three years. Follow Joseph on X (formerly Twitter) @joseph_agbobli

