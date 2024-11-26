'You Can’t Buy That' - Ian Rush Weighs In On Mohamed Salah Liverpool Contract Comments
Liverpool legend Ian Rush says everyone at the club wants Mohamed Salah to extend his stay following his impressive performances over the past few seasons at Anfield.
Salah bagged a double at Southampton to help Liverpool to an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. The 32-year-old now has 100 away goals for the Reds. His tally is bettered only by Rush (161) and Roger Hunt (112).
He is also third in the all-time Liverpool top scorers list with 223 goals, behind Rush (339) and Hunt (267). He has already banged in 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 18 appearances for Arne Slot's side this season.
He made the headlines on Monday when he confirmed he has yet to receive an offer from Liverpool with his contract expiring at the end of the current season. Salah who was branded as 'selfish' by fellow club legend Jamie Carragher can speak to foreign clubs over a pre-contract agreement in January.
According to Ian Rush, he believes Liverpool would find it difficult to replace 'special' Mohamed Salah in the transfer window due to his outstanding goalscoring exploits since moving to Anfield from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.
He told the Daily Mail: "Me and Mo (Salah) speak quite a lot. People talk about whether he’s staying or going but I just enjoy watching him on the pitch. He’s a joy to watch. You think he hasn’t done anything for 20 then he pops up with a goal or two.
"You can’t buy that. That’s special and he’s a special player. Everyone wants him to stay," added Liverpool’s record goalscorer.
Arne Slot has won 16 out of 18 matches in charge of the Reds this season since replacing Jurgen Klopp in the summer and currently, Liverpool are the only team with a 100 per cent record in the Champions League.
Liverpool take on Real Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday, before coming up against Manchester City on Sunday.
Speaking at the 2024 Northwest Football awards in Manchester, Rush added: "I’m not surprised. It was always going to be difficult coming in after Jurgen (Klopp). I was with them on the pre-season tour and they were fantastic and they’ve taken that into the season. There’s still a long way to go but I’m happy.
"I’m happy that the two games are at Anfield this week. You don’t get many bigger games. The supporters will get behind the players and hopefully the players will react to that. I’m looking forward to it. Liverpool are a bit more patient now but they’re still creating chances and a joy to watch."