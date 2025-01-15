Fee Revealed It Might Take For Real Madrid To Sign Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold In January
Spanish journalist Josep Pedrerol has revealed how much Real Madrid may have to pay to sign Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in January.
READ MORE: Trent Alexander-Arnold 'Done For June, Possibility For January' - Journalist On Real Madrid Links
The 26-year-old is out of contract next summer and speculation continues to link him with a move to the La Liga giants.
At the start of January, there was a shock when reports claimed that chiefs at the Santiago Bernabeu had contacted the Anfield hierarchy to ask what it would take for them to sell their generational talent in January.
READ MORE: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Liverpool | Premier League - Player Ratings | Reds Battle Back For A Point
Whilst the approach was rebuffed immediately, it hasn't stopped the rumours and Pedrerol claimed on El Chiringuito TV that the defender has already agreed a deal with Los Blancos for the summer.
“Arnold has already closed a deal with Real Madrid to join in the month of June. There are still small nuances, but Arnold, if nothing happens, will play in Real Madrid next season.”
READ MORE: Liverpool Yet To Receive Offers For Darwin Nunez Amid Interest From Saudi Pro League
The Spanish journalist did not rule out a January transfer, however, but suggested that Liverpool will need to lower their asking price to something more reasonable before there is any chance of a deal being struck.
“It is very complicated, but Madrid won’t spend €70-80m, which is a figure that Liverpool will lower.
“But Real Madrid will try to get some incorporation in the month of January. So that it does not go from €30-40m, maximum that figure.
“Arnold will arrive in the summer at Real Madrid, but he could arrive this month whenever Liverpool lowers the pretensions. To less than €35m, maximum perhaps €40m. So, Arnold, done for June, possibility for January.”
It appears that the Premier League outfit will do everything possible to avoid losing a player who has been with them since his childhood and it seems the first hurdle to overcome is fending off enquiries from Real in January.