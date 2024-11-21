Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea & Manchester City Monitoring Highly-Rated Bundesliga Defender
According to a report, several of the Premier League's biggest clubs, including Liverpool, are looking to the Bundesliga as they eye up defensive reinforcements.
Despite the Reds' fast start to the season under new Head Coach Arne Slot, there is concern that they could lose skipper Virgil van Dijk on a free transfer at the end of the season.
Reports have suggested that it could be just a matter of time before the 33-year-old agrees to extend his stay at Anfield, but as of yet, there are no signs of a breakthrough.
That leaves the club in a difficult position as they plan for the future, with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold soon entering the final six months of their contracts as well.
It is no surprise, therefore, to see Liverpool linked with a whole host of players, and TBR Football reports that the Anfield hierarchy has been monitoring RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba.
The France international continues to impress, and the outlet also claims that Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also keen on the 21-year-old.
A deal with Leipzig won't be easy to do, however, with it reported that they will not discuss a transfer for anything less than his release clause of €80million.
LFC Transfer Room
A move for Lukeba seems unrealistic if Van Dijk does extend his contract.
Should the Dutchman decide to depart, however, the left-sided central defender could well be under consideration as his long-term replacement, even at such a huge cost.