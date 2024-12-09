Liverpool Considering €10m Offer For Highly-Rated Scottish Midfielder
Liverpool were criticised for a lack of activity during the summer transfer window following the exit of Jurgen Klopp and the appointment of Arne Slot, however, the Reds could look to bring in new players in January to boost their Premier League and Champions League title charge.
The Reds signed only two players in Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili, however, the latter will move to Anfield at the start of next season as he spends the rest of the campaign on a loan at Valencia.
Liverpool failed to reinforce their midfield after Maritn Zubimendi turned down a move to England, opting to stay at Real Sociedad. Many Reds supporters were unhappy with the club's transfer dealings, but Liverpool's impressive start to the season seems to have taken the attention of any incomings.
The futures of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold remain unresolved as the three players approach the final six months of their contracts. Reports emerged on Sunday evening that the club have made opening contract offers to Salah, Alexander-Arnold, and Van Dijk.
Though Liverpool's main focus is extending the trio's contracts in the coming weeks, attention has also been switched to other players. A host of players have already been linked with a move to the league leaders but no concrete offers have been made yet.
According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are keen on beating off competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Southampton for the signing of Motherwell wonderkid Lennon Miller.
The Meyersiders have stepped up their pursuit of Miller and are considering offering around €10million for the 18-year-old, which would represent a significant fee for Motherwell that could boost their financial situation as per the report.
Liverpool have already monitored the Scottish midfielder ahead of a possible move but Brighton could also be seen as a tempting destination for the teenager.
Miller is highly-rated and regarded as one of the best young talents in Scotland following his consistent performances for Motherwell who are fifth in the Scottish Premiership. He has two goals and five assists in 15 league games for Motherwell. In total, he has racked up 22 appearances and made nine goal contributions in all competitions.
Miller has a 72% pass accuracy, created seven big chances, and won 59% of ground duels in the league so far this campaign.